Mumbai: After sport stars, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has roped in Hindi film industry megastar Amitabh Bachchan for customer awareness campaign. The face of Amitabh Bachchan will ask gullible account holders to remain cautious and prevent getting duped by fraudsters.

As part of the public awareness initiative of RBI, the regulator keeps informing about dos and don’ts. These rules have to be followed by customers to transact safely and securely.

Besides its main twitter handle, RBI has another twitter account called ‘RBI Says’. Here, Big B shared a message Sunday. He said ‘the cost of awareness is hardly a penny, but ignorance can cost you hard earned money’.

See link: https://twitter.com/RBIsays/status/1310073930388926465

The regulator has been running the campaign for more than a year not only in English and Hindi but in various regional languages. It keeps on repeating the message so that people don’t forget their rights and responsibilities.

RBI also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April. At that time, it also launched a safety campaign advising people to remain healthy and safe by not going to bank branches. At that time the nation was put under a lockdown to help contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

Bachchan promoted digital banking during the lockdown period urging people to adopt digital payment and be safe.

RBI has emerged as the most popular central bank on Twitter, beating US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank in terms of number of followers. RBI’s twitter handle has 9.66 lakh followers while the US bank has about 6.64 lakh followers. European Central Bank, the second most powerful monetary authority in the world, has 5.81 lakh followers.