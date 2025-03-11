Mumbai: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended an otherwise disappointing season on a positive note, denying Mumbai Indians a direct entry into the final of the Women’s Premier League with an 11-run win here Tuesday.

The result helped table toppers Delhi Capitals secure a direct berth in the final of the competition, which will be held here March 15, while MI will take on Gujarat Giants in the eliminator March 13 at the same venue. DC have now entered the summit clash for the third consecutive time and would hope that coveted title doesn’t elude them.

Batting first, RCB rode on skipper Smriti Mandhana’s 37-ball 53 and useful contributions from Ellyse Perry (49 off 38 balls), Richa Ghosh (36 off 22) and Georgia Wareham (31 off 10) to post a commanding 199 for three.

In reply, MI were stopped at 188 for nine. Both MI and DC finished the league engagements with five wins each, but the latter had better net run rate.

Sajeevan Sajana raised MI hopes with a 12-ball 23 before perishing to Perry.

MI were off to a disastrous start as they slipped to 38 for two in the sixth over. Nat Sciver-Brunt, however, kept them afloat until she was caught and bowled by Perry for a 35-ball 69..

As far as RCB bowling is concerned, all-rounder Sneh Rana bowled his off-breaks effectively to finish with excellent figures of 3/26 in four overs, while Georgia Wareham (1/29 in 4) was also impressive with the ball.

Kim Garth picked up two wickets for 33 runs as RCB emerged victorious..

Earlier, RCB were off to a flying start with the opening duo of skipper Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana putting on 41 runs in quick time before the latter got out while going for one too many.

During her brief stay in middle, Meghana entertained the turnout at the Brabourne Stadium with a 13-ball 26..

Mandhana, who has struggled to get going this season, got the RCB innings underway when she tucked away Shabnim Ismail for a four through mid-wicket.

Meghana welcomed Nat Sciver-Brunt by plonking her for two boundaries over mid-off in the second over..

Already out of contention for a place in the next stage of the tournament, RCB had nothing to lose and captain Mandhana looked relaxed at the crease as she went after Ismail to collect a four in front of the square and a six over long-off.

Meghana continued the carnage as she smashed off-spinner Hayley Matthews for two fours and a six.

However, Matthews finally managed to get a breakthrough in an eventful over with a ball that hurried on to the batter, who ended up giving a catch at short fine.

Two tighter overs followed as RCB scored 53 for one in powerplay.

Amanjot Kaur bowled a brilliant first over and conceded just two runs but Purple Cap holder Amelia Kerr was taken to the cleaners by Mandhana, who dispatched the leg-spinner for a six over deep mid-wicket and another maximum over long-off. As many as 22 runs came from that Kerr over as RCB raced to 77 for one after eight.

At the other end, Amanjot continued her impressive work and off-spinner Sanskriti Gupta also had a good first over, giving away just four runs.

Meanwhile, Mandhana struck two beautiful boundaries off left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia, the second one bringing up her fifty.

In an eventful 12th over bowled by Kerr, the Kiwi dropped Perry off her own bowling and then Sanskriti spilled a sitter from Mandhana. The RCB captain, however, got out when Ismail completed a simple catch at long-off.

Perry, in the company of Ghosh and Wareham, then propped up RCB. Hayley Matthews (2/37) was the most successful bowler for MI.