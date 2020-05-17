Bangalore: Director of Cricket for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Mike Hesson has said that the Virat Kohli-led franchise will be ready for the Indian Premier League (IPL) whenever it takes place this year.

The 13th edition of the IPL has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill. Hesson said he is hopeful of the cash-rich T20 league seeing the light of the day.

Speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, former New Zealand coach Hesson said the team was a week away from their camp when the deadly virus hit the world and forced all activities to take a backseat. The full show will be aired Sunday at 7 PM & 9 PM on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.

“We were obviously a week away from coming into camp like everybody else. So we were feeling quite advanced in terms of our planning and quite rightfully now its been put on hold,” Hesson said.

“Everybody’s going about their work and there are other priorities at the moment that people are focusing on.

“We are still really hopeful that things will evolve and there will be an IPL this year. And if there is, I can assure you that RCB will be ready,” he added.

Recently, India and RCB captain Kohli asserted that he is never going to leave the franchise and will keep attempting to end the team’s trophy drought.

RCB have made it to three finals since the inception of the IPL but have returned with the runners-up medal on every occasion.

“I can never think of leaving this team. To have that loyalty. Till I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. We know we both want to win a title,” Kohli had said to his star teammate and South Africa batting great AB de Villiers during an Instagram live chat.

IANS