Bhubaneswar: The Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar (RCB) Meadows organised the inter-school art competition ‘Rangatuli-2024’ at State Museum here Monday. The third edition of the event brought together over 550 young artists from 105 schools across the City, competing in two categories with the theme of Krishna’s Magical Childhood for students of Class IV to Class VII and the Heritage of Odisha for Class VIII to Class X students.

The event was inaugurated by noted Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Dash Benhur, Superintendent of the Odisha State Museum Bhagyalipi Malla, and PDG Aswini Kar. The young participants demonstrated remarkable creativity and skill, creating artworks that reflected both their imagination and artistic talent. The events culminated in a grand award ceremony at the Bhanja Kala Mandap. From Group A, Anweta Sahu Vikash, First Steps School, Kritika Routray, Mother’s Public, Pahala, and Mandira Jena, Bhubaneswar Model Public School Takshila secured first, second and third prizes, respectively.

From Group B, Sai Shree Singh, Loyola School, Hitansi Behera ODM Public School, and Puravi Baral, SBG Vidaya Mandir were awarded the first, second, and third prizes, respectively. Additionally, five students from each group received consolation prizes. The ceremony was graced by dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Sambit Parta, Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh, Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattanayak, and Rotary DG (2024- 25) Yagyansis Mohapatra.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP