New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli have put up equipments — that were used during their historic partnership against Gujarat Lions in 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) — on auction in order to raise funds for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

de Villiers on Monday took to social media to upload images of the signed equipments and announced all the proceeds will go to both the countries in their respective fights against the ongoing crisis.

The duo struck the highest-ever partnership in the history of the tournament when they put together 229 runs against Gujarat in 2016 IPL. Both the players slammed respective centuries during the course of the historic partnership.

“Cricket has given me many incredible memories — and among the most precious stands the partnership with Virat Kohli, playing for RCB against Gujarat Lions in 2016,” de Villiers wrote on his Instagram account.

“Everything clicked on what was an unforgettable night in the IPL. The capacity crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium were going crazy and we we both scored centuries in a partnership of 229 off 96 balls. More importantly RCB won the match by 144 runs.

“Now we find ourselves in global crisis caused by COVID-19 pandemic and Virat and I would like to help the people in need, people struggling to put food on the table.

“So we are putting some items from that special day in 2016 and creating one unique auction item. All money raised will be donated to charities supporting people most affected by the by the crisis, split 50/50 between charities working in South Africa and India,” he added.

Kohli also used the repost option to share de Villiers’ post onto his Instagram account for his followers to see and take part in the auction as well.

IANS