After the historic verdict given Saturday by the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court reactions followed thick and fast. Here’s how political leaders, seers and other dignitaries reacted to the judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Amit Shah (Home Minister): I am confident that this landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court will prove to be a milestone in itself. This decision will further strengthen India’s unity, integrity and great culture.

Rajnath Singh (Defence Minister): The Judgment of Hon’ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The judgement will further strengthen India’s social fabric. I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony after this landmark verdict.

Nitin Gadkari (Union Minister): As people of this democratic country all should accept the decision taken by the Supreme Court on Ayodhya. We all have faith in the judiciary. People should maintain peace and harmony.

Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi Chief Minister): The five judge bench of Supreme Court after hearing arguments of all parties gave its verdict. We welcome the SC judgement. The SC gave its verdict on decades old dispute. The dispute of many years ended today. I appeal to all maintain peace and harmony.

KN Govindacharya (former RSS leader): I am extremely happy. Now, in three months a plan will be made for constructing the temple. Social harmony must be maintained so that the country can move from Ram temple to Ram rajya. Lakhs of workers made sacrifices. For the leadership of the movement, I will give highest credit to Ashok Singhal and LK Advani.

Subramanian Swamy (BJP leader): Only when Lord Rama wanted, the green light for re- building the temple is being given. JaI Shri Ram.

Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister): The Supreme Court has delivered a verdict in Ayodhya case. I again appeal to you that we all should respect this decision of the Supreme Court. Don’t be a part of any kind of show of enthusiasm, celebration and protest. Be cautious and on alert of rumors. Do not get mislead. The government is with every citizen of the state. Elements creating law and order situation will not be spared.

Randeep Surjewala (Congress spokesperson): The Congress respects the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and is in favour of Ram temple construction. It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages. The Supreme Court decision in the Ayodhya case cannot be matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group of people, communities or political parties.

Pravin Togadia (Former VHP president): Ram Temple at the same place of Ram Birth has been a Hindu demand for more than 450 years. Lakhs of Hindus sacrificed their lives, careers, families for this. Today, Supreme Court giving the same land for Ram Temple is a salute to this sacrifice.

Iqbal Ansari (one of the litigants): We welcome the Supreme Court decision and the biggest happiness is that it is finally curtains down on this long pending issue. We will not challenge the court verdict from our side. We are very happy with the decision. We respect the decision. Now this is the responsibility of the government where it provides land for the mosque. This is a sort of victory of the Muslims.