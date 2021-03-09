Date not only nourishes our body, but also cleanses it. Dates are rich in energy and very good for breakfast. They give sufficient amount of fiber to the body which is important for our overall health.

But the question is what the right time to have dates is? And most importantly, how many dates should we consume every day?

Dates have many antioxidants that help reduce the risk of many diseases. Dates also help to improve brain function. Often the question that comes to people is whether they should consume dates after dinner while going to bed or empty stomach or after breakfast.

Therefore, it is important to know the best and worst time to eat dates.

Right time: 2-4 dates can be eaten 30-60 minutes before a workout as they help in maintaining the energy level in your body. At the same time, the body makes the process of releasing their slow release carb easier. Date fiber content ensures that the stomach is full for a long time and you do not feel hungry soon. Hence dates serve as the best healthy breakfast. Also, it can be eaten before bedtime.

Dates also help in killing intestinal worms, cleanse vital organs, and improve heart and liver health, dates should be eaten early in the morning to boost their energy. Others have credited antioxidants for giving skin and hair a natural glow.

Dates promote weight loss, treat constipation, work wonders for bone health, strengthen immunity, improve brain and heart health, and even Alzheimer’s or various types Prevent diseases like cancer or other chronic diseases. Experts recommend eating dates daily.

People suffering from diabetes and pre-diabetes can also get benefit because dates have antioxidants that can reduce inflammation in the body. They are high in polyphenols along with many other nutrients and compounds that aid insulin resistance. However, in case of diabetes, it is advisable to get confirmed from doctor before taking it.