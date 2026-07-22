New Delhi: Amid the Opposition offensive over the NEET paper leak issue, the government Wednesday said it was willing to hold a detailed discussion in the Lok Sabha on the matter while making it clear that street protests won’t yield any results.

As soon as the Lok Sabha reassembled at noon after an earlier adjournment, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to make a statement but Congress leader K C Venugopal intervened to assert that the Opposition is also seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Our demand is simple. When the entire nation is feeling the pain of our students – all other business of the House should be set aside and this burning issue should be top priority for Parliament,” Venugopal said.

Rijju said the government is willing to hold a discussion on NEET paper leak issue but the Speaker will have to meet floor leaders of all parties to decide on the rule under which the discussion will be held, its date and duration.

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Later, talking to reporters, Rijiju said the government is ready for a “detailed” discussion” as the people should know the steps taken by the government.

He accused the Opposition of hitting the streets and not holding debate in Parliament and said sensitive issues pertaining to the youth need discussion in Parliament.

Street protests will not yield results, he underlined.

In the Lower House, Birla said he has heard the views of all sides and the government’s willingness to hold discussion with an open mind.

He urged Opposition parties to sit down and discuss the issue elaborately and not rush to the House gallery and disturb order.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed anguish that while BJP and Congress members spoke, he was not allowed to speak.

He said if the interests of youth and students are hurt, the Opposition is bound to protest on streets also.

Amid Opposition sloganeering, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

Most Congress and SP members were wearing black clothes in the House to protest the NEET paper leak and police crackdown at protesters at Jantar Mantar and other areas.

Separately, Pradhan met the Lok Sabha Speaker in Parliament House.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue and is also seeking the resignation of Pradhan over the handling of the controversy over the alleged examination irregularities.