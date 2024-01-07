Madrid: Real Madrid easily handled fourth-division club Arandina 3-1 and moved into the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Joselu, Brahim Díaz, and Rodrygo scored for the defending Copa champions, who also finally debuted young Turkey international Arda Güler after a series of injuries.

Also, Atletico Madrid defeated third-division club Lugo 3-1 Saturday.

Real Madrid dominated, controlled possession, didn’t allow Arandina to threaten much. It was given a late own-goal by Madrid defender Nacho Fernández.

Güler had some good scoring chances, including a free kick that struck the post in the first half. The 18-year-old midfielder arrived this season from Fenerbahce on a six-year contract. His debut was delayed by a knee injury in the offseason followed by a muscle problem.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was back in the squad after injuring his knee while on international duty with France in November.

Depay leads Atletico

Memphis Depay scored twice in the second half as Atletico got past Lugo.

Ángel Correa also scored for Atletico, which was coming off a loss at Girona in La Liga. Atletico is 10 points off the lead at the league’s halfway point.

Correa opened the scoring two minutes into the match, and Leandro Antonetti equalized for Lugo in the 39th.

Memphis, who hasn’t often started this season, put Atletico ahead again in the 66th and added to the lead in the 74th.

Antoine Griezmann came into the match after halftime but failed to score, staying tied with Luis Aragonés as Atletico’s all-time top scorer with 173.

Other first-division clubs to win during Epiphany, or Three Kings Day — one of the biggest holidays in Spain — included Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis, and Girona, the second-placed team in the league behind Madrid.

Girona beat Elche 2-0 and Getafe edged Espanyol 1-0, while Rayo Vallecano needed late goals in extra time to get past second-division club Huesca 2-0.

In a matchup between top-flight clubs, Alaves won against Real Betis 1-0 at home.

Barcelona takes on fourth-division club Barbastro Sunday.

Madrid, Atletico, Barcelona, and Osasuna are making their Copa debuts in this round, which is still played in single-elimination games.

AP