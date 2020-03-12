Madrid: Real Madrid went into quarantine Thursday as La Liga announced Spain’s top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus.

La Liga authorities made the decision after Real Madrid confirmed their senior football team is in quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for the virus. Real Madrid’s football and basketball players share the same facilities at Ciudad Real Madrid, the club’s training ground in Valdebebas.

“A player from our basketball first team has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Since then, the recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid,” said a statement from the club.

“Likewise, it has been decided to close the facilities at our training ground and it is also recommended that all Real Madrid personnel who work there remain in quarantine,” it added.

La Liga has also followed Italy’s Serie A in suspending its matches, after a meeting Thursday with the Spanish Football Federation and the Spanish Players Union (AFE).

It had been decided Tuesday that games in Spain’s top two divisions would be held behind closed doors but those fixtures over the next 14 days will now be suspended.

Real Madrid’s second leg away to Manchester City in the Champions League last 16, scheduled for next Tuesday, is also in serious doubt.

Barcelona have already confirmed their tie against Napoli at Camp Nou will be played Wednesday without fans, although UEFA is facing mounting pressure to postpone completely both the Champions League and Europa League.

A La Liga statement read: “In view of the circumstances known this morning, referring to the quarantine established in Real Madrid and the possible positive tests from players at other clubs, La Liga considers that the circumstances now exist to continue with the next phase of action against COVID-19.”

Meanwhile coronavirus infections in Spain soared to nearly 3,000 Thursday as the number of deaths almost doubled, rising to 84, the health ministry said. There were 2,968 reported cases in Spain, up from 2,140 Wednesday, a ministry statement said, with deaths leaping to 84 from 48 within the same time frame.

Agencies