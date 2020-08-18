New Delhi: Smartphone brand Realme will hire 2,500 more people in India by year-end, taking its workforce to 10,000 along with recruiting over 5,000 sales promoters to further strengthen the company’s operations in the country, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India said Tuesday.

“We are targeting to expand our workforce to over 10,000 by year-end. At the same time, we are also encouraging more of our suppliers and partners to open local factories in India and contribute more to our country’s economy,” the Realme India executive told IANS.

“Realme will also expand the offline presence in India with the recruitment of over 5,000 sales promoters,” he added.

The company is looking forward to launching the 55-inch Smart TV in the premium range soon along with new smartphone products during the festive season.

It is also geared up for some big announcements during the global consumer electronics show IFA 2020 in September in Berlin.

“We will very soon introduce more cool products in our smart speaker category, along with stylish smartwatches, high-end TVs and smarter headphones, and various accessories ranging from in-car chargers, backpacks to stylish luggage cases, and smart home gadgets,” informed Sheth.

The smartphone maker on Tuesday added two new smartphones to its budget C-series line-up.

The Realme C12 and Realme C15 were launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999.

Both smartphones feature a huge 6,000mAh battery, a water-drop notch and a dedicated microSD card slot. Additionally, both are powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset.

“Realme C11, our first product under the new C series, got tremendous response and we sold more than 1,50,000 units of Realme C11 within 2 minutes, almost 1,250 units per second,” said Sheth.

“We expect a similar response for our new entry-level value kings Realme C12 and C15 from our fans in India,” he added.

(IANS)