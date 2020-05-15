New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme Friday announced to launch its much-anticipated TV and smartwatch in India May 25.

According to the company, it will host an online event which will be streamed via Realme’s YouTube channel as well as its social media platforms.

“The wait is finally over, the party is about to get started with Realme! As we are ready to introduce new members of our family – the Realme TV and the Realme Watch along with other accessories,” the company said in a statement.

The Realme TVs would compete against Xiaomi TV which already has several successful TV models in the country along with OnePlus TV.

Realme has also announced to host an event in China on May 25 where it plans to unveil eight new products .

The company has not mentioned what exactly it is going to unveil but the poster shared by the Chinese phone maker on Weibo includes a smartphone, a power bank and a true wireless earbud.

The phone in the poster has a quad-rear camera setup in a vertical orientation while the power bank has a regular USB port as well as what seems to be a USB Type-C port, along with some LED lights.

The company may also launch new earbuds. These earbuds are expected to be the Realme Buds Air Neo which was certified by the Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC) back in January this year.