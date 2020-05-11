New Delhi: After launching Narzo smartphone series, the Chinese smartphone brand is all set to introduce Realme TV and top-of-the-line smartwatch for the Indian market, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India said on Monday.

Sheth has earlier said that smart TVs will arrive in India in Q2 but the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the company’s plans.

“Realme TV and smartwatch are the first products from us in the categories and we have built them based on the needs of Indian consumers,” Sheth said.

The Realme fitness band is already here to take on Xiaomi’s Mi Band series as well as Honor and Huawei’s own fitness trackers.

As a mainstream smartphone brand, Realme’s pursuit of technology is comprehensive, according to Sheth.

“You cannot conclude it with ‘PowerMeetsStyle’. That is why we will use Narzo to continue our advantage in “Power” to the extreme. Narzo is a performance phone for young players, with the best processor in its segment,” he added.

The Narzo series smartphones is for those who want a device specifically meant for gaming.

“Narzo series is an attempt to meet the needs of game enthusiasts and performance seekers. The word Narzo has no actual meaning and is the name of a virtual game character we have created. It is just a name that a young man likes and remembers and catches,” Sheth informed.

For the rest of 2020, the company is picking up pace and resume sales of current models, including the recently-launched Realme 6 Series.

“Realme has been established across price segments from budget phones to Rs 30,000+ flagships. Our remaining task is to strengthen such presence and adjust our product portfolio based on demand scenario post lockdown,” said Sheth.