Jajpur: After scrutiny of nominations, a total of 100 candidates are in the fray for posts of councilors and chairpersons in Vyasanagar municipality in Jajpur. However, a number of rebel candidates contesting for the civic body polls have become a cause of concern for the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). According to reports, BJD leaders have been trying hard to convince some of the rebels to withdraw their nominations. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is March 14.

There are 26 wards in the Vyasanagar municipality. Political observers and BJD leaders feel that rebel candidates may spoil the prospects of the party nominees. So the rebels are being persuaded to withdraw their nominations.

On the other hand, the main opposition BJP is not very active in the civic body elections. This is because some BJP leaders and activists have been sidelined. Some denizens observed that though the BJD has a number of rebels, it will not be much of a problem for the party nominees to win the polls.

The BJP appears to be a divided house. Some leaders like Alexander Das and Dushmant Kumar Rout have been sidelined. But why these leaders have been neglected is not known.

Well before the nomination filing, the BJD had a lot of ticket hopefuls for the posts of councillors and the chairperson. However, many were deprived of tickets in the last minute. In almost all the wards, rebel candidates have jumped into the fray, thereby causing problems to the nominated BJD candidates.

In ward 25, Mina Kumar Mallick was aspiring for a BJD ticket, but another leader was given the nod to contest the elections. So Mina is is contesting as an independent candidate.

In ward 26, Ranju Rout was hopeful of the BJD ticket for a long time, but he was denied. His wife Kalpana Rout is contesting as an independent.

Sources close to the BJD informed that many new entrants in the party have been given tickets. However, those who have been serving the party for a long time have been deprived. It has prompted many of them to contest the elections as independent candidates.

Congress on the other hand, is trying to gain the confidence of voters under the leadership of former municipality chairperson Bandita Parida.