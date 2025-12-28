New Delhi: A video showing a group of men performing dangerous stunts in speeding cars on Delhi roads has surfaced online, triggering a sharp reaction on social media.

The clip shows several vehicles moving at high speed, swerving and zigzagging through traffic, with some occupants seen standing out of sunroofs, windows and shouting as the cars sped past other motorists.

Police said that the footage is being examined to verify the vehicles and identify the people involved. Appropriate action will be taken as per law after verification, they said.

The incident was reported to have been recorded at 10.44 pm December 26 on Ring Road, with the cars travelling from the ITO stretch towards Sarai Kale Khan and Noida.

Dear @DelhiPolice @dtptraffic, Sharing a video of individuals driving recklessly on Ring Road from ITO towards Sarai Kale Khan. They are driving in an extremely dangerous manner, putting the lives of other motorists at serious risk. This kind of reckless driving can lead to… pic.twitter.com/XTV6zCSjUs — Nishant (@nishant_india) December 26, 2025

A user posted the video on X and said sych “dangerous driving” put commuters’ lives at risk.

“Sharing a video of individuals driving recklessly on Ring Road from ITO towards Sarai Kale Khan. They are driving in an extremely dangerous manner, putting the lives of other motorists at serious risk. This kind of reckless driving can lead to fatal accidents. Kindly take strict and immediate action to ensure public safety,” the post read.

The video drew strong reactions online, with several users demanding immediate police action. Some described such reckless behaviour as a regular occurrence on Delhi roads, while others flagged the apparent lack of fear of law enforcement among violators.

Responding to the post, Delhi Traffic Police acknowledged the complaint and asked the user to report the incident for further action.

In a subsequent message, the traffic police added that the complainant could contact the nearest police station or dial 112 for immediate assistance.

A senior police officer said the footage is being examined to verify the vehicles and identify the people involved, adding that appropriate action will be taken as per the law after verification.