Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Wednesday said that record 3,343 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged.

Out of the 3,343 persons, 732 are from Khordha, 261 from Sundargarh, 245 from Bhadrak, 238 from Ganjam, 217 from Rayagada, 181 from Cuttack, 155 from Balasore, 127 from Sambalpur, 121 from Puri, 119 from Koraput, 112 from Mayurbhanj, 103 from Sonepur, 84 from Boudh, 78 from Bargarh, 68 from Kandhamal, 65 from Bolangir, 60 from Nayagarh, 56 from Kalahandi, 54 from Malkangiri, 49 from Dhenkanal, 36 from Nabarangpur, 34 from Keonjhar, 32 from Jajpur, 27 from Gajapati, 22 from Angul, 20 from Jharsuguda, 19 from Kendrapara, 16 from Jagatsinghpur, 11 from Nuapada and one from Deogarh.

With this, total recoveries in the state now stand at 62,813.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 87,602 with the detection of 3,371 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 441.

As many as 2,053 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,318 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Tuesday tested 63,209 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 14,85,167.