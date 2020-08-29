Bhubaneswar: As many as 505 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 345 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe. Two persons died of the disease in last 24 hours.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 29th Aug 2020(till 9am). The ward wise active cases, cured cases are shared. pic.twitter.com/4zCAhWUYA0 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 29, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 9,506 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 5,764 have recovered. While there are 3,693 active cases, 40 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 97,920 with the detection of 3,252 new cases, while 14 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 470.

As many as 1,987new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,265 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Friday tested 58,813 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 16,70,910.