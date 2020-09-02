Bhubaneswar: As many as 541 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Wednesday.

While 220 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 321 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 300 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease recovered during the same timeframe.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 2nd Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/Rm5xJsC5Lm — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 2, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday, 11,273 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 6,935 have recovered. While there are 4,282 active cases, 44 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,09,780 with the detection of 3,219 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 514. Most of the new cases were detected in Khurda where 731 people tested positive, followed by Cuttack (400), Puri (217) and Balasore (194). Total nine districts reported more than 100 cases.

The state Tuesday tested 51,245 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 18.19 lakh.