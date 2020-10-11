Nurburg (Germany): Lewis Hamilton Sunday equalled German Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 race wins with his victory at the Eiffel Grand Prix. Hamilton finished nearly 4.5 seconds ahead of second placed Max Verstappen of Red Bull at the Nurburgring as his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas retired 19 laps into the race due to a loss of power.

Hamilton went past Bottas, who started at pole, in the 13th lap of the race after which it was a relatively comfortable run for the Brit. He overcame a Safety Car restart which was forced after McLaren’s Lando Norris retired on Lap 44.

His victory symbolically came in front of Schumacher’s son Mick, who was due to drive on Friday practice for Alfa Romeo.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo finished third to secure his first podium with Renault and his first overall since the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix. This was also Renault’s first podium since returning to the sport in 2016.

