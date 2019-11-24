As India demolished Bangladesh in the pink ball Test at the Eden Gardens to notch up their 12 successive home series victory, a number of records fell by the wayside. It was an emphatic win for India as they defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs.

Here’s a look at the records created

4 India became the only side to win four successive Tests by an innings. They did so in the last two Tests of the South Africa series and followed it up against Bangladesh with two more innings victories.

7 Successive Test wins, which is now their longest winning streak. Their previous best was in 2013 under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni when India won four Tests against Australia, two against West Indies.

19 Wickets taken by Indian fast bowlers in home the pink ball game, the most by them in a home Test.

0 Wickets taken by spinners in the Test at Eden Gardens. This is the first home Test win for India, and second overall, without a wicket going to the spinners. Ishant Sharma got nine wickets, Umesh Yadav eight, and Mohammed Shami two. The spinners bowled just seven overs in the game at the Eden Gardens.

1 First occasion when two Indian fast bowlers have picked up eight or more wickets in a Test match. Ishant Sharma picked up nine wickets while Umesha Yadav had eight

13.48 Average of India’s fast bowlers in this series – the best in any home series of two or more Tests. The pace trio picked up 33 wickets at a strike rate of 26.3. The previous best was against West Indies last year.

11 The number of innings wins in a Test registered by Virat Kohli as captain. The previous best of nine belonged to Mahendra Singh Dhoni which Kohli has surpassed in Indore. At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Kohli surpassed his own mark.

PNN and Agencies