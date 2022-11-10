Jajpur: The district administration has concluded the mapping of alleged excess stone mining at Rahadpur hill in Jajpur district Wednesday by using drones. It was alleged that large quantities of black stone had been extracted from Rahadpur stone mines beyond the permissible limits. The administration engaged My World Consultancy agency to assess the plundering of the black stone. Jajpur ADM (Revenue) Akshay Kumar Mallick, Dharmashala tehsildar Swagat Kumar Das and other revenue officials were present during the mapping of the stone mines. In next seven days, the assessment report of the stone mining will be available.

After the report comes, action will be taken against the leaseholders and others involved in the scam. It is said that in 2016-17, the lessees extracted stones exceeding the permissible limits. The excess stones mined were valued at Rs 350 crore. As per legal provision, the administration is expected to recover penalties double its value found after assessment. This has struck fears among the leaseholders.

On the other hand, it is alleged that some administration officials, leaseholders and the consultancy agency have struck a secret deal worth Rs 20 crore to underestimate the excess stone mining so that those involved in it would have to pay less penalty amounts. It is alleged that 10 tehsildars, revenue inspectors and six sub-collectors who were earlier found complicit in the case would be free of the taint due to irregularities.

In August, four leaseholders had been served with demand notices for recovery of Rs 105.87 crore after the satellite survey of the stone mines. Our correspondent tried to contact the tehsildar, but the latter did not pick up the call.