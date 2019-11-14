Bhubaneswar: While police are still clueless regarding the severed leg that was recovered from the OUAT drain near Baramunda over-bridge under Khandagiri police limits Tuesday, the severed limb will be sent to the State Forensic Science Lab (SFSL) here for examination after conducting its panchnama Thursday.

The severed limb had flesh below the knee. The police are yet to get any information regarding any recovery of body with one leg missing or body parts.

According to Khandagiri inspector-in-charge (IIC) Rashmiranjan Mohapatra, if they receive any information regarding murder or reports of any missing person from other police stations, the DNA report would help identify the deceased.

A local resident who went to the OUAT drain to attend nature’s call Tuesday morning spotted the leg and then immediately informed the police. The police recovered the leg and sent it to capital hospital. They launched a search operation in the nearby areas with a view to trace the body, but no dead body or any body parts were found.

They are yet to ascertain if the recovered leg is of a male or female. They could only guess it that the deceased was 20 to 30 years old.

The cops have also suspected that dogs might have brought the limb from somewhere else as it had mud on it.

According to local gossip, a person was murdered and to divert the police’s investigation the miscreant(s) cut the body into pieces and threw them away at different locations.

Registering an unnatural death case (Case no-296/19), the police have launched an investigation.

PNN