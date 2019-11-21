New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh have released the second song of the film and fans are excited.

The song Ankhiyon se goli maare is a recreated version of the original hit number filmed on Govinda and Raveena Tandon in the 1998 hit, Dulhe Raja.

In the upcoming film where the recreated version has been used, the song is filmed on its lead cast, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. It has been recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar while the dance has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

Soon after the song’s release, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement, and #AnkhiyonSeGoliMare emerged one of the top three Twitter trends during the day.

Kartik Aryan, who plays a character named Chintu Tyagi in the film, wrote with #PatiPatniAurWoh on Twitter: “ChintuTyagi is damn excited to share #AnkhiyonSeGoliMare with you all.”

Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “Chintu Tyagi ji is stuck! He will be in a soup when we both (she and Ananya) will shoot with the eyes.”

A star-struck fan was clearly floored. He asked: “Kab release hoga (when will the film be released) waiting for it.”

The film is slated to release December 6, 2019.

Not all users were amused, though. A user remarked: “Ankhiyon se goli maare remake is an example of why remakes shouldn’t happen in the first place.”

Another user posted a picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi caught on camera while winking in Parliament. He asked: “Is this what Twitter is talking about??? #AnkhiyonSeGoliMare.”

IANS