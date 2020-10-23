Abu Dhabi: Table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) would expect more from their batsmen when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL-2020 game here Saturday. Both teams are coming into the game after losing their previous games. DC lost to KXIP while KKR were literally butchered by RCB. For KKR it will be a do-or-die match as another defeat would mark their exit from the tournament.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in brilliant form for DC. However, even his record-setting century was not enough to save DC against KXIP. It happened because other batters failed to contribute.

What is worrying for Delhi is the form of other opener, young Prithvi Shaw. His last four innings have included two ducks. Skipper Shreyas Iyer too has not been hitting the ball as fluently as he was before suffering a side strain. Rishabh Pant, who made a comeback from injury against Punjab, too has not yet set the stage on fire.

Iyer and Pant, along with Marcus Stoinis, form the backbone of DC’s middle-order. They are vital cogs in DC’s wheels and need to do more than just making good starts.

The good news for DC is that pacer Anrich Nortze is expected to be back in the side. He missed the game against KXIP with a niggle. Nortze and Kagiso Rabada make up one of the most lethal pace attacks of the tournament.

KKR are heading into the contest after an embarrassing batting performance against RCB. They need to regroup quickly to stay alive in the tournament. Even the change in captaincy has not instilled much confidence in the side.

The performance of pacer Lockie Ferguson has been the only bright spot for them. However, for KKR to win, Andre Russell’s poor run has to end. Russell missed out on the last match due to an injury. It will be interesting to see if the team management reposes faith in him, if he is fit.

KKR needs a collective effort from now on with skipper Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubhman Gill and Nitish Rana, all required to pitch in.

Points table

TEAM M W L PT NRR

DC 10 7 3 14 0.774

RCB 10 7 3 14 0.182

MI 9 6 3 12 1.201

KKR 10 5 5 10 -0.828

SRH 10 4 6 8 0.092

KXIP 10 4 6 8 -0.177

RR 11 4 7 8 -0.62

CSK 10 3 7 6 -0.463