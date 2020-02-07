Close on the heels of the Realme C3 launch, Redmi has decided to tease the release of a new smartphone that is expected to take on the new Realme. While the Chinese smartphone giant hasn’t explicitly revealed which smartphone, its tag line for the teaser gives away plenty of hints at the next phone being the successor to Redmi 8A.

The new phone, most likely, will be named Redmi 9A.

Gear up for the first #Redmi launch of 2020, launching on 11th Feb, 12 noon! 🤩 #MorePowerToRedmi Excited? Click here to get notified: https://t.co/Bf04XZt9Wc pic.twitter.com/tCiBlvOu6Z — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 6, 2020

According to the teaser tweeted by Redmi India and the official microsite hosted on Xiaomi India website, the company is teasing the new smartphone with the tag line ‘desh ka dumdaar smartphone’.

The smartphone maker earlier used taglines such as ‘desh ka smartphone’, ‘smart desh ka phone’, and ‘smart desh ka dumdaar smartphone’ to market Redmi 6A, Redmi 7A, and Redmi 8A respectively. This is ample indication that the new tagline – ‘desh ka dumdaar smartphone’ will be used for Redmi 9A.

The company has said that the new Redmi smartphone will be unveiled February 11 at 12 noon. The teaser on the microsite indicates that the Redmi phone will feature dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. Besides, it hints at a new design for better grip at the rear side. No other details pertaining to the phone are available at this moment.

The company, however, is yet to make an official announcement for the final confirmation. It is expected that they will provide more information about the phone on their official Twitter handle and microsite in the days to come.