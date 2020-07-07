Beijing: Xiaomi-backed Redmi is set to launch an updated RedmiBook 16 with the newest 10th-Gen Intel Core processors July 8 in China.

The company took to Weibo to tease the arrival of the new RedmiBook 16 variant.

The upcoming RedmiBook 16 is confirmed to be powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, based on a 10nm manufacturing process.

The new laptop is expected to launch with the same specs as the recently launched RedmiBook 16. It is likely to be available with 8GB RAM/16GB RAM and 512GB SSD option.

There could also be an optional dedicated GPU. It could arrive with some improvements in design and battery life.

It will also feature a 46Whr battery, along with a USB Type-C 65W adapter in the box. Xiaomi claims that it will last you up to 12 hours and can be juiced up to 50 per cent in just 38 minutes.

To recall, Xiaomi first unveiled the RedmiBook 16 along the Redmi 10X back in May earlier this year.