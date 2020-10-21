Los Angeles: Reese Witherspoon will be returning as attorney ‘Elle Woods’ for the much-anticipated movie Legally Blonde 3. The movie is slated to be released in theatres in May 2022, MGM Studios has announced. The studio shared the update on its official Twitter handle Tuesday. Reese Witherspoon has already featured in the first two versions of the movie.

“Elle Woods is back! Legally Blonde 3 coming May 2022. We rest our case,” the tweet read.

The news came following Legally Blonde cast reunion, which joined Witherspoon with costars Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington) and Jessica Cauffiel (Margot). They were joined by Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonte), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III) and Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham). Also present at the reunion were Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire), and Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond) for a virtual discussion on the 19-year-old comedy’s impact on pop culture.

The threequel, which was greenlit in 2018, will be penned by actor-writer Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor. Witherspoon is also attached to produce the film via her banner ‘Hello Sunshine’.

The first Legally Blonde movie was released in 2001. It revolved around Elle who played a lively sorority sister. She was trying to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree from Harvard University.

The sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, set in Washington, DC, came out in 2013.