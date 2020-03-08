New Delhi: More than 1.09 crore persons have sought employment on the job portal of the Modi government. Responding to the requests, the government provided information on about 67.99 lakh vacancies. However, data on the jobs taken up by the registered unemployed is not available on the portal.

Minister of Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar, in response to a question in the Lok Sabha, clarified earlier that the data of people getting jobs through the National Career Service (NCS) portal is not maintained. Rather, the portal has the data of registered vacancies and unemployed people.

The NCS portal was launched in 2015 by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to bring organisations looking for suitable candidates and the unemployed people on one platform.

On this portal, an unemployed person can create a profile with all necessary details while the companies can register to share job opportunities.

Since 2015, job creation has not been satisfactory compared with the number of job seekers.

In 2015-16, as many as 147,780 jobs were shared on this portal, whereas job seekers were 3,232,916. In the first year, only 559 companies registered on this portal.

In 2016-17, the registration of unemployed people was more as the portal was much known by then. As many as 1,433,075 vacancies were shared on the portal, whereas the number of unemployed was 44,73,989. Similarly, in 2017-18, as many as 5,251,432 people were looking for jobs whereas only 23,54,047 vancacies were available.

The number of unemployed registering on the portal increased to 8,541,273 compared with only 4,041,848 jobs in 2018-19. In 2019-20, the number of unemployed went up to 10,987,331 while the vacancies were only 6,799,117.

The situation is even worse when we see the data of active job seekers and available vacancies. Currently, 1,454,808 people are unemployed, for whom only 326,308 vacancies are on offer on the portal.

Karnataka tops the list of highest number of jobs available at 45,764, followed by Maharashtra at 42,506 jobs. In West Bengal, 40,417 jobs are available and 30,428 in Uttar Pradesh. In Gujarat, 20,081 jobs are available and 13,739 in Madhya Pradesh. There are 274 jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

As of now, out of total 3 lakh jobs, only 21,334 are in the government sector. Only 23,010 jobs are available for retired soldiers and only 4,986 for women. Only 208 jobs are available for physically challenged people while only 347 opportunities are there for apprenticeship.

A Ministry of Labour and Employment official told IANS: “Through the NCS portal, the unemployed people get information about job opportunities while companies can get information on deserving candidates. Awareness about this portal is been spread among the public. We are also encouraging companies to join the portal due to which we have seen growth in the registration of both — job seekers as well as job givers.”

(IANS)