Bhubaneswar: In a minor reshuffle among senior IPS officers, the state government appointed 1988-batch IPS officer Santosh Kumar Upadhaya as the DG, Prisons and Director, Correctional Services. Currently, he is serving as the Additional DGP of Crime Branch.

Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo was promoted as DIG and posted as Additional Police Commissioner, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar. Sahoo will be in additional charge of DCP, Bhubaneswar until further orders, said a home department notification issued here, Tuesday.

1993-batch IPS officer RP Koche was posted as the additional DGP of State Armed Police (SAP) and Soumendra Priyadarshi is the ADG, law and order. Priyadarshi will be in additional charge of ADG, Crime Branch. IG-SAP Yatindra Koyal was shifted as IG- Provisioning at police headquarters.

Meanwhile, the government gave promotion to three IAS and an IPS officers. IAS officers Pradeep Kumar Jena, Mona Sharma and Parag Gupta (who is currently on central deputation) have been promoted to apex scale level-17. Jena and Sharma were posted as Additional Chief Secretary in their respective postings. Besides, 1995 batch IPS officer Padmakar S Ranpise was promoted to Additional DG rank.