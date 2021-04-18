Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police Saturday transferred 158 police officials who have been recently promoted to Deputy SP rank. Earlier, January 29, 2021, the state Home department had announced the promotion of these inspector-rank officials to Deputy SP or ACP rank.

With the reshuffle, many police stations in the capital city became headless that turned a serious headache for the city police in view of enforcement of Covid-19 norms. According to the notification, the inspector in-charge (IIC) of Nayapalli police station Sarat Kumar Sahu has been transferred as the DSP of Crime Branch.

Similarly, the IIC of Laxmisagar police station, Bharat Chandra Sahoo has been appointed as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Commissionerate Police. IIC of Airfield PS, Deepak Kumar Mishra has been transferred as DSP of Special Branch. The IIC of Kharavel Nagar PS, Arun Kumar Swain has been posted as ACP of CP while IIC of Capital police station, Girija Sankar Chakrabarty was transferred as DSP of District Intelligence Bureau, Sonepur.

The IIC posts at Mancheswar and Infocity police stations have been lying vacant for the last several months following the abrupt shifting of the inspectors, Jitendra Kumar Sethi and Biswajit Mohanty respectively.

Speaking to Orissa POST, DCP Umashankar Dash said, “The state police establishment will soon decide on the transfer of inspectors for the vacant posts.”

PNN