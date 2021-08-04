Mumbai: Iconic actress Rekha can be seen with her poise and perfect portrayal of emotions in the newly-launched promo of the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’.

In her intense voice, she tells the upcoming twist in the story of Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) in the promo of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’.

This serial brings out a love triangle between Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma), Sai(Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) and as a new turn is about to come in their relationship, the show has launched this promo.

Producer Rajesh Ram Singh shares about the same and says: “Viewers have showered us with love and affection since the day ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has gone on air. Over a period of time, this love has only grown and people are connecting with the characters and the storyline on an altogether different level.

“With this upcoming twist on the show, we will be offering our audience another perspective and a peek into the emotional turmoil of our central characters. The promo has also been conceptualised after a lot of thought and Rekha ji has simply made it magical with her presence and top-notch performance.”

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.