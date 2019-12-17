Holidays are here and the ‘City of Temples’ does not disappoint, rather spoils you with choices when it comes to enjoying a serene day with your family and friends

By 2020, the two galleries will be thrown open to public and we hope that the turnout will increase exponentially as we will be displaying Jagannath culture

Prasanna Kumar Tosh| Supervisor, Handloom Gallery, Kala Bhoomi

BHUBANESWAR: Christmas and New Year celebrations have kicked in and the denizens of Capital City and vicinity are chalking out their holiday plans.

The ‘City of Temples’ does not disappoint, rather spoils you with choices when it comes to enjoying a serene day with your family and friends.

Odisha Crafts Museum, popularly known as Kala Bhoomi, is such a destination.

The museum celebrates the craftsmanship of our artisans by putting on display their breathtaking masterpieces. Divided into two blocks, the museum has a display area and a live section. The display area focuses on galleries about handicrafts and handlooms from around the state while the live section is equipped with an open air theatre as well as separate workshop zones.

The structure is built using local raw materials such as the laterite stone which can still be seen in some of the oldest monuments of the state.

Orissa POST interacted with Kala Bhoomi officials, visitors and artisans to fathom their excitement as the New Year knocks at our doors and also to know what developmental projects has the crafts museum in mind for future.

Yashswini Devi, museum associate, Kala Bhoomi, said, “We have planned a workshop on the occasion of New Year. Recently, we concluded a workshop on Christmas. In the ‘New Year workshop’, the craftsmen will train the participants on gift-making.”

From Pattachitra to pottery and palm leaf etching, many workshops are being conducted regularly for art lovers.

Yashswini informed that a workshop on ‘Languishing craft for flexible brass fish’ is underway.

On Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, handloom trails are organised where cotton cocoons are displayed and the participants are shown how to process cotton.

“Shortly, the National Museum in New Delhi will hold an art expo here. The programme will be a month-and-a-half-long event, and Odisha Binale dance and a music festival by Mudra foundation will also be staged here,” she added.

Museum head Kamal Lochan Panda said, “The art collection of Kala Bhoomi always remains exceptional and unmatched. The guided tour has been very popular among art lovers and we have seen repeat audience. Not only that, they visit again with their families and friends.” The décor holds the key for being a crowd-puller, he added.

Prasanna Kumar Tosh, Supervisor of Handloom Gallery, said, “There are six galleries: each on pre-weaving, tribal art, handloom and one is called ‘modern gallery.” The rest two— one on Jagannath culture and another on dance costume— are under renovation.

“By 2020, the two galleries will be thrown open to public and we hope that the turnout will increase exponentially as we will be displaying Jagannath culture,” he concluded.

Eminent Odissi singer Sangita Gosain also opined that the Jagannath Sanskruti gallery will be a real gift to each and every Jagannath devotee across the globe. “Those who can’t visit the Puri temple can learn about ‘Mahaprabhu’ from the museum gallery,” she added.

For gastronomic needs, the museum has a canteen where one can enjoy Odia delicacies. Not only that, the museum has a café too where mocktails, pizzas and burgers are served.