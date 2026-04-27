Bhubaneswar: A group of job aspirants has appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday, seeking early commencement of the application process for librarian posts announced under OSSC Specialist CGL 2025 recruitment.

In a memorandum to the CM, the candidates stated that the indicative advertisement issued December 30, 2025, had notified vacancies for librarian posts, but the detailed advertisement and online application process are yet to begin.

Sunil Kumar Mishra, an aspirant, said that the notified vacancies include 30 Librarian posts in DIET/ BIET under the Director of TE and SCERT, along with one Librarian post under the Director of TE and SCERT.

The aspirants said many eligible candidates across the state have been eagerly waiting for the recruitment process to start so they can apply and prepare accordingly.

They requested the government to take necessary steps for the early publication of the detailed notification and the immediate commencement of applications for the posts.