Mumbai: After Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, the Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama 83 is the latest Hindi film to indefinitely postpone its release due to coronavirus pandemic. Ranveer took to his Twitter to share the news with his fan. He said ‘health and safety of the nation’ come first.

The film, directed by Kabir Khan, was set to be released April 10 but it will now arrive in theatres at a later date.

“In the wake of the risks posed by the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the growing health concerns, the release of 83 has been put on hold. We will take a decision regarding the next course of action once the conditions return to normal,” a statement released by the team of 83 said.

“We urge our fans to take all the necessary precautions and take care of their loved ones. 83 is a film about fighting the odds and we hope we all will bounce back from this soon,” the statement added.

The sports drama chronicles India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Hardy Sandhu, Tahis Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

