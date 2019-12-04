New Delhi: Reliance Jio Wednesday announced its new ‘all-in-one’ tariff plans, starting at Rs 199 for 28 days.

The Rs 199 plan offers 1.5GB data per day and 1,000 FUP (Fair Usage Policy) minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

The plans, all of which offer free Jio-to-Jio calls come into effect from December 6, a statement from Jio said.

The plan worth Rs 399 comes with 56 days of validity, 1.5 GB data and 2,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

Among others, plans worth Rs 555 (3 months) and Rs 2,199 (12 months), offer 1.5GB data per day, and FUP limit of 3,000 and 12,000 minutes respectively, among others.

“Further to its last statement dated December 1, 2019, Jio, today announced the new all-in-one new all-in-one plans. These plans will provide up to 300 per cent more benefits to the Jio consumers, upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally,” said the statement.

Jio has offered two to three plans for each of the time periods, 28 days, 56 days and 84 days. It has also come out with “affordable” plans worth Rs 129, Rs 329 and Rs 1,299, with validity of 28 days, 84 days and 365 days offering 2GB, 6GB and 24GB data with FUP limit for calls to non-Jio numbers of 1,000, 3,000 and 12,000 minutes, respectively.



(IANS)