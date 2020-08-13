Mumbai: Sridevi, who is regarded as ‘First female superstar’ and ‘megastar’ of Indian cinema, is still alive in the hearts of millions of fans. On her birth anniversary today, the evergreen beauty is not among us but her memories are and will always be with us.

Born August 13, 1963, on the birth anniversary of Sridevi, let us tell you some special, unknown things related to her.

Actress Sridevi, who gave many hit films in Hindi film industry one after the other, was not far behind in terms of earnings. Starting from 1985 to 1992, Sridevi used to charge more fees than all actresses.

Sridevi was offered a double role in the film Baazigar. She was supposed to play the role of both Shilpa Shetty and Kajol. But later the director Abbas Mustan changed the casting and took Kajol and Shilpa Shetty, thinking that the audience would not like Sridevi’s death by Shah Rukh Khan on screen.

In the film industry, Sridevi worked for 5 decades. In 1969, M. A. Thirumugam’s Thunaivan was Sridevi’s first film. Sridevi worked as a child artist in it.

Sridevi’s real name was Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan. Sridevi’s was her on screen name. Let me tell you that Sridevi is one of the few actresses who have worked with both Dharmendra and her son Sunny Deol.

Sridevi had high fever during the shoot of the film Chalbaaz’s superhit song ‘Na Jaane Kaun Se Aayi Hai’. Despite this she completed the shoot perfectly.

Sridevi was offered Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, but she refused it.

At the age of just four, Sridevi came on the big screen. Solvan Sawan was Sridevi’s first Hindi film.

Sridevi knew not only Hindi and English but also Tamil, Telugu and many other south Indian languages.