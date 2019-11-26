November 26, 2008, 10 armed terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba cruised to Mumbai unleashing one of the most brutal attacks on the nation, killing 166 people and injuring 300 others. They attacked popular city landmarks such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel leaving a trail of blood that haunts the country till date. Here are some images from the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that shook the nation.

11 years on as the entire India remembers the deadly 26/11 attacks, Hafiz Saeed, one of the masterminds of the attack, has been granted freedom by the Pakistan government.

The terror attacks left many people with nightmares that will haunt them forever. While most of them have moved on with their lives, but the memories of the day still haunt them.

Hundreds of people will pay tribute to the martyrs of 26/11 Tuesday at key places in Mumbai that were attacked by terrorists.

Leopold Cafe

The Leopold Café was one of the first sites to be attacked. Two attackers, Shoaib and Nazir opened fire on the cafe of 26 November evening between 9.30 and 9.48 pm, killing 10 people then and there.

Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Oberoi Trident

The two posh hotels, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the Oberoi Trident, were among the four locations targeted. Six explosions were held at the Taj hotel — one in the lobby, two in the elevators, three in the restaurant — and one at the Oberoi Trident.

Nariman House

Nariman House was attacked by another two terrorists. The attackers threw a grenade into a nearby lane, causing no casualties. NSG commandos arrived from Delhi, and a naval helicopter took an aerial survey. During the first day, nine hostages were rescued from the first floor. Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife Rivka Holtzberg, who was six months pregnant, were murdered with four other hostages inside the house by the attackers.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was attacked by two gunmen, Ismail Khan and Syed Ajmal Kasab at around 9:30 pm when the two men entered the passenger hall and opened fire to kill 58 people and injure 104 others. Afterwards, the two gunmen fled the scene and fired at pedestrians and police officers on the streets, killing eight police personnel. The attackers then headed towards Cama Hospital with intent to kill patients but failed as the hospital staff locked all of the patient wards.

A team of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad searched the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus and then left in pursuit of Kasab and Khan but was killed by them. A gun battle ensued in which Khan was killed and Kasab was wounded. Later, after a physical struggle, Kasab was arrested.

