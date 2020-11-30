Mumbai: National Award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza is keen to make a film on Saroj Khan. Remo D’Souza has also said it was iconic choreographer’s wish that a biopic is made on her.

“We had a long conversation once. She said, ‘kabhi mere upar biopic koi banaye, to tu hi banana, kyunki tu dance aur struggle do hi samajhta hai (if someone were to make by biopic, you do it because you know the struggle as well as dance’,” Remo stated.

Remo also recalled some fond memories of someone who is like a mother to her.

“There is not one specific incident that I can recall and say as ‘this is a special memory’ that I have of Saroj ji. She has seen me grow from a struggler to the choreographer I am today. But I have to say that in the last few years, we came closer. I feel fortunate that I worked with Saroj ji in her last work, the ‘Tabah ho gaye’ dance number in the film Kalank. For her, it was about uniting with her favourite Madhuri (Dixit) ji and I was happy to assist Saroj ji. I was handling the technical aspect of the dance,” recalled Remo.

Remo also opened up on the biggest lessons he learned from Saroj Khan. Lessons that ‘resonate with me every passing day’.

He recalled how she told him ‘in our industry, you either make relations from heart, or you just do not build them. Here people only mingle for their interest. There is a sense of ‘being indifferent’ here, so no one is a friend or enemy. If you are talented, you are appreciated. That is it. She would always say, ‘isilye rishta banao toh dil se, warna nahin (if you bond with someone do it with all heart, otherwise don’t do it). Relations born of the heart have nothing to do with success-failure)’. ,