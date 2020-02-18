Rayagada: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) in association with Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) gave away financial assistance and tricycles to differently-abled persons at a function held in its office premises at Therubali in this district, Monday.

Joining as chief guest district Collector Pramod Kumar Behera gave away Rs 10,000 each to three differently-abled persons for development of their existing businesses and battery driven tricycles to other differently-abled persons. The financial assistance and tricycles were distributed under the corporate social responsibility programme of IMFA and BIPF.

“The tricycle will change my life forever,” said Trinath Kousalya, a person with 80 per cent locomotor disability.

Among others Tapas Bhoi, BDO Kolnara block, Adipati Kahnar, DSSO, Rayagada, Siba Gopal, ABDO, Kolnara, Sidhartha Pattanaik, WEO, Kolnara and Tejraj Nag, vice-chairman, Kolkata and senior executives of IMFA and family members of the recipients were present in the function.

PNN