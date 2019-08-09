Bhubaneswar: The state government has announced relaxation of norms for the renewal of annual

licences for commercial establishments in an apparent move to give an impetus to the ease of doing business in the state.

Earlier, in a notification issued July 31, the government said it had taken the decision to exempt shopkeepers from annual renewal of their licences. The announcement for the same was done Friday (August 9) through an

official media release.

Previously, there was a provision in the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Rule, 1958 that all the registered shops and commercial establishments have to renew their licences every year by depositing prescribed fees.

Now, an official media release said that such a provision was felt as hindrance to the entrepreneurs of shops and commercial establishments to run hassle-free business in the state.

The order read, “Realizing the difficulties faced by the entrepreneurs, Government of Odisha have eliminated the renewal provision from the Odisha Shops & Commercial Establishments Rules, 1958 in compliance with the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP), 2019 vis-a-vis commitment of State Government for Ease of Doing Business.”

A notification has also been published in the Odisha Gazette on the issue. The government claims that this step is likely to create a business friendly and conducive atmosphere for the state. “The entrepreneurs will be encouraged to opt for the state of Odisha as a destination for establishing shops & commercial establishments. Besides, it will also boost the socio-economical condition of the State,” the official media release of the government said Friday.

“This initiative is a significant achievement of the state government in the business sector under Ease of Doing Business as reported by the Labour & ESI Department,” it added.