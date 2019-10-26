Kaniha: Rengali dam authorities Saturday opened one sluice gate of the reservoir to drain out excess floodwater and maintain the healthy water level in the dam.

The gate was opened at about 9:30 in the morning in presence of senior reservoir officials including the executive engineer of the dam Ajit Kumar Jena.

According to Jena, water inflow into the dam stands at 1453 cusecs while outflow stands at 2221 cusecs.

The floodwater is being released through gate number 9, dam authorities said.

The decision to drain out floodwater was taken amidst rising water levels in the reservoir owing to incessant rains in the upper catchment area of Brahmani river.

PNN