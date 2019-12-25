Colombo: Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal and his two family members died in a road accident in southern Sri Lanka, the police said Wednesday.

The 80-year-old author was travelling along with his family in a van, which crashed into a container truck from behind on the Southern Expressway Monday night, they said.

Vimal and his two relatives died on the spot, they said. The ill-fated van was heading towards Colombo from the southern port town of Galle, police said.

The driver of the van also died in the accident. He was identified as a 52-year-old man from west Sri Lankan town of Wadduwa.

Two persons were injured in the accident and admitted to a hospital.

PTI