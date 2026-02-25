Bhubaneswar: Renowned pathologist and academician Maya Nanda died February 20 in Bhubaneswar at the age of 85 following a month-long respiratory illness, family sources said, leaving an irreplaceable void in Odisha’s medical fraternity.

Born in 1940 in Puri, Nanda was the daughter of noted freedom fighter and physician Basant Kumar Nanda. She completed her MBBS from SCB Medical College and achieved the rare distinction of earning MD degrees in both biochemistry and pathology.

During her distinguished career, she served as professor, head of the department of pathology and chief of the central laboratory at MKCG Medical College, VIMSAR and SCB Medical College, Cuttack. She also played a key role in establishing the pathology departments at IMS and SUM Hospital and served for several years as national treasurer of the Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists.

An inspiring teacher and mentor, Nanda remained engaged in social service, supporting organisations working for underprivileged children, women and the elderly. She is survived by two sons, a daughter and other family members.