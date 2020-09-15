Sitapur (UP): In spite of all the promises made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the law and order situation rape continues unabated in the state. Every day there is at least one news of a rape or a gang-rape incident taking place in Uttar Pradesh.

Police informed Monday that a minor girl was abducted and gang-raped in Imalia Sultanpur village of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. The five accused in the rape case also video recorded the incident. They then made the footage viral on social media later. The main accused of the gang-rape case has been arrested after the incident came to light due to viral video, police added.

Quoting from the victim’s complaint, the police said the incident took place September 7. The girl was returning home from the market.

Two youths, Sheebu and Nazim of a nearby village, dragged the girl to a nearby cane field. Three others were also present they and they all gang-raped her, the police said.

The girl told police that the accused made a video of the offence on their mobile phones. They also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, the police added.

A case was subsequently registered against the five accused, police said. They said Sheebu, was arrested Monday. Police teams are on the lookout for others, they added.

Sitapur Superintendent of Police RP Singh and Additional SP (South) Rajiv Dixit, meanwhile, visited the village amid the tension. Police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, officials informed.