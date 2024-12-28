Joda: The wearing coat of the flyover bridge constructed in Joda in Odisha’s Keonjhar district has been repeatedly getting damaged. The lack of uniformity in the structure’s construction is reportedly the primary reason behind the recurring damage.

The consultancy agency is carrying out regular repairs but the problems in the flyover’s permanent structure have not been adequately addressed. This has led to dissatisfaction among the public. Concerns have also been raised about the concealment of structural defects during the construction as residents cast doubt on the durability and stability of the flyover.

According to an engineer, during the construction of the flyover, four beams were installed between two pillars to provide horizontal stability to the deck. A wearing coat was then applied to the deck for durability. While proper alignment of the deck and the wearing coat is essential for durability of the structure, the flyover at Joda appears to deviate from these standards.

In several parts of the flyover, the wearing coat has peeled off, leaving hollow spaces and potholes. The thickness of the wearing coat ranges inconsistently from 30 millimetres in some places to 300 millimetres in others, whereas it should measure uniformly between 75 and 100 millimetres. Additionally, the mixture used in the wearing coat contains improperly blended sand and small aggregates like chips, making it susceptible to damage under heavy vehicular traffic.

Experts suggest such issues can be avoided in the future if the main structure is properly levelled and the coat applied evenly. As per the agreement between the Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation Ltd. (OBCC) and the consultancy agency Chevrox Construction Pvt Ltd., the agency would handle maintenance work on the flyover for four years.

Despite ongoing repairs, the structural defects remain unresolved, raising serious safety concerns regarding the flyover’s ability to handle heavy vehicle movement after the maintenance period ends.

Keonjhar MP’s nominee, Rabindra Das, alleged that the then BJD government pressured the consultancy agency to complete the works in haste and handover the flyover for inauguration ahead of the election with hopes of gaining votes. As a result, the agency rushed the work, leading to structural flaws.

Das emphasised the need to form a committee comprising the engineer involved in fl yover construction to investigate the issues and carry out permanent repairs. He warned that failing to act could result in the collapse of the fl yover, posing serious threat to lives and property.

When contacted, Chevrox’s project manager Subhankar Debnath evaded replying to a question as to why the flyover’s wearing coat is peeling off, and redirected the matter to OBCC for clarification.

Notably, the Joda flyover, the longest in the state, was inaugurated March 11, 2024. The project construction was funded with approximately Rs 250 crore from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). The consultancy agency had then claimed the flyover was designed to last 100 years. However, significant problems arose even before one year of its completion.

