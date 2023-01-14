Sonepur: The district administration in Subarnapur has taken the lead in promoting hockey and the FIH World Cup which got underway Friday. As part of the many events being organised in the district, the administration Thursday conducted a programme during which renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and his team created a replica of the winners’ trophy with rice husk here. The replica contained information on the ongoing hockey championships. It was built over an area of 4,682 square metres in the presence of hundreds of students from the district. Sudarshan and his team took six hours to build the replica trophy and used 100 sacks of husk and large amount of Sambalpuri fabric. Sudarsan took the initiative following a request from Subarnabapur Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane. He said that the replica has been built to make the world cup a memorable event for the people of Subarnapur district. He said students who watched the creation of the trophy must have gained some knowledge about art and sculpture. Sudarsan hoped that through his endeavour he will be able to inculcate creativity among the youths of Subarnapur district. He pointed out rice husk is available in huge quantities in almost all households in the district and it can be used to create beautiful objects. Naravane said that Subarnapur is a district of farmers and has earned a reputation by harvesting huge quantities of paddy every year. He thanked Sudarsan for his efforts. Naravane also took to Twitter to share Sudarsan’s creation.