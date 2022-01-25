Bhubaneswar: In view of the state-level Republic Day parade and celebrations at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar, several traffic restrictions will be imposed Wednesday, Twin City Commissionerate Police said Tuesday.

According to the police, the following traffic restrictions will remain in force during the ceremony:

No vehicles or pedestrian will be permitted to enter Mahatma Gandhi Marg unless they are specifically invited to remain present during the ceremony.

Vehicles coming from Housing Board crossing towards Rabindra Mandap shall be diverted from Keshari Talkies through the left side lane.

Vehicles coming from AG square towards PMG square shall be diverted from Jaydev Bhawan crossing via IDCOL Auditorium road.

Vehicles coming from 120 TA Battalion crossing towards Rabindra Mandap will be diverted from MLA colony crossing towards Unit-4 road.

Vehicles coming on Janpath will not be allowed to enter Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Master Canteen Square side.

All the lanes touching Mahatma Gandhi Marg shall be sealed.

The invitees may approach the Mahatma Gandhi Marg either from Master Canteen or through Jaydev Bhawan (Sachivalaya Marg) up to designated dropping point on the backside of the dais.

The dedicated parking space for VVIPs and invitees will be adjacent to the dais enclosed by steel railings. The lanes touching Mahatma Gandhi Marg may also be utilised for parking.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, only 10 continents will participate in the state-level Republic Day parade, which will be led by IPS officer Rohit Sharma. School children will not participate in the parade.

Participants will undergo RT-PCR test. Only those testing negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to march.

As many as 25 platoons of police force and 70 officers will be deployed to maintain the law and order.

Two units of Special Tactical Unit will also be deployed to tackle possible emergency situations.

PNN