Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Monday unfurled the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar while Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi did the same at Cuttack on the occasion of Republic Day.

Kambhampati took salutes at the state-level 77th Republic Day celebration from the participating contingents at the parade. A total of 52 contingents, including personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Odisha Industrial Security Force (OISF), Home Guards, and Civil Defence units. Students from several government and private schools and colleges also participated in the ceremonial march.

During the parade, as many as 12 tableaux showcased achievements, welfare initiatives, and developmental milestones of various government departments. Five cultural groups also performed on the occasion.

The Tricolour was unfurled in all districts by deputy chief ministers, ministers, senior bureaucrats including collectors amid tight security, particularly in the Maoist-hit Kandhamal and Kalahandi regions.

Taking to X, Governor Kambhampati said: “On the historic occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India, I convey my heartfelt greetings to all citizens. May this day reaffirm our faith in the Constitution and inspire us to uphold its ideals in the service of the nation. Jai Hind.”

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also greeted the people on the occasion of Republic Day. “May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm to our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. #RepublicDay,” Majhi said in a social media post.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik in an X post said, “Heartfelt greetings and congratulations on Republic Day. Peace, friendship, and goodwill are the foundational pillars of our democracy. Let us all move forward together, keeping it intact, towards making the state and the country the best.”

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das also conveyed greetings to all on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day.

“I salute our freedom fighters and the makers of our Constitution whose sacrifices gave us our republic founded on Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity,” he said.

The 77th Republic Day celebrations were held at in different parts of the state peacefully, a senior officials at the home department said.

