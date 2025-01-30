New Delhi: In a dramatic end to a three-year-long chase, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch nabbed a murder convict who had jumped parole — using an unusual tactic: distributing ‘boondi-laddus’ during a Republic Day celebration.

Kailash (40), who was convicted in 2011 of murdering his wife over suspicions of an extramarital affair in Delhi’s Najafgarh area, had been on the run since 2021. He disappeared after failing to surrender following a three-month parole granted during the COVID-19 pandemic, police officials said.

His movements kept law enforcement on their toes as he frequently changed locations to evade arrest. Initially, he hid in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar for a year before moving to Haridwar for two years. Eventually, he returned to his native village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, where he worked as a daily wage labourer, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain.

With credible intelligence confirming his whereabouts, the police devised an ingenious plan. Blending in with the villagers during Republic Day celebrations, the officers distributed ‘boondi-laddus’ — a popular Indian sweet — to avoid suspicion while secretly identifying their target. The strategy worked, and Tuesday, Kailash was taken into custody without alerting the locals.

Following his arrest, he was handed over to jail authorities, bringing an end to his life on the run.

