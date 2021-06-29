Bolangir: Expediting the construction of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project, the district administration here has asked the residents of three villages, who have received compensation for their acquired lands in the second phase, to immediately vacate their homes and relocate elsewhere, a report said Monday.

The district administration issued the order Saturday making use of public address systems in Pardhiapalli, Koindapalli and Khuntapalli villages, which are affected by the irrigation project. The order has given rise to anger and panic among the residents and also drawn flak from various quarters. The villagers alleged even before fulfilling many of their demands the district administration is forcing them out of their homes.

A jeep fitted with a public address system and with officials inside was seen moving around in these three villages urging the villagers who had received their second installment of compensation to vacate their homes within a week and relocate elsewhere. This is the first time in two decades that the district administration has issued any such an order.

The order added that soon the administration will launch a drive in these villages to demolish the houses of people who had received their compensation in the second phase.

Meanwhile, villagers alleged that the order is in violation of the Covid guidelines of the state government as it is forcing them to vacate their homes and villages when lockdown is in force in the area.

Information available from the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project office said that over 70 per cent of the villagers in Pardhiapalli have received their ex-gratia and second installment of compensation.

Similarly, 26 per cent of the villagers in Koindapalli and 15 per cent in Khuntapalli have received their ex-gratia and second installment of compensation. Over 200 families out of 290 families in Pardhiapalli village have also received their compensation. In all, compensation worth over Rs 7 crore has been paid in this village during last four months.

All the villagers who have received their ex-gratia and second installment of compensation have been asked to immediately vacate their houses. Earlier, a similar move by the district administration during the lockdown had come under flak from various quarters.

Collector Chanchal Rana had assured then that the displacement of the villagers affected by the project will be considered on a humanitarian ground. However, the issue has surfaced again triggering tension and resentment in the areas after the Rehabilitation and Resettlement department of the Lower Suktel Irrigation Project issued the order for displacement, June 16. Later, the district administration announced the order through public address system, Saturday.

When contacted, Niranjan Rout, chief engineer of the irrigation project, said that 76 per cent of spillway work and 42 per cent of soil embankment work have been completed. He said that as the rainy season has already set in the state, it will be better for the residents in these three villages to vacate their homes and relocate elsewhere. Moreover, villagers who have received their ex-gratia and compensation amounts should leave their houses.